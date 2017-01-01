HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



With a predicted ice storm largely bypassing the county this past weekend there was still ice to be found at Cottonwood Point at Marion Reservoir. Jagged blocks of ice three inches thick remained piled high from the previous arctic chill that gripped the county more than a week ago.



Senior forward Lance Carter skies for two of his record-setting 1,597 career points for Tabor College. Carter claimed the record Monday night against Bethel, scoring 21 points in the team's 75-61 win.



From a tree along the south bank of Marion County Lake, a lone bald eagle looks out over the lake at or toward passing geese. Fewer eagles have been spotted at the lake and Marion Reservoir this year compared to last.