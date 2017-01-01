HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Fair-weather cloud formations, also known as cumulous clouds, were visible across the Marion County skylines Wednesday afternoon while the sun was setting in the west. Along with the clouds came a light snowfall and temperatures in the teens on Thursday.
Hillsboro Public Library's new director Jeanie Bartel flips through a dictionary while at work Tuesday. Bartel started at the library Jan. 6, and is excited about the position.
Caileigh Johnson of Marion mixes up frosting for a batch of cupcakes she recently baked to raise money for an Ethiopian girl.
From left, Goessel defenders Dylan Lindeman and Josh Schmidt work to deny a basket, but the Bluebirds will have to remedy cold shooting and turnovers on the offensive end in two upcoming league road games to balance out their 3-5 record .
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2017 Hoch Publishing