Construction workers have been hard at work building a the new Mennonite Brethren Foundation building at 200 E. D St. The building is 8,800 square feet, replacing a 5,500-square-foot building on Lincoln St. that has become too small for the foundation's 13 employees. MB Foundation is a stewardship ministry for U.S. Mennonite Brethren churches and encourages and assists groups in the MB community with financial stewardship solutions.