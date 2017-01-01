HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Fair-weather cloud formations, also known as cumulous clouds, were visible across the Marion County skylines Wednesday afternoon while the sun was setting in the west. Along with the clouds came a light snowfall and temperatures in the teens on Thursday.



Hillsboro Public Library's new director Jeanie Bartel flips through a dictionary while at work Tuesday. Bartel started at the library Jan. 6, and is excited about the position.



Caileigh Johnson of Marion mixes up frosting for a batch of cupcakes she recently baked to raise money for an Ethiopian girl.