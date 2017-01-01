HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Pizza Hut manager Angela Williams, right, shows employee Julia Gormley something on a computer at Pizza Hut Tuesday. Williams recently donated pizzas to emergency professionals.
Construction workers have been hard at work building a the new Mennonite Brethren Foundation building at 200 E. D St. The building is 8,800 square feet, replacing a 5,500-square-foot building on Lincoln St. that has become too small for the foundation's 13 employees. MB Foundation is a stewardship ministry for U.S. Mennonite Brethren churches and encourages and assists groups in the MB community with financial stewardship solutions.
Bingo, a 17-month-old Labrador and Golden Retriever mix, is trained to detect substances that start fires.
County commissioner Dan Holub displays a gift he was given Tuesday as a going away present as he concluded 12 years of serving as commisioner.
