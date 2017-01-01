HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Fraternal twin brothers Connor (left) and Camden Padgett strike wrestling stances Friday at Hillsboro Middle School. The tenacious twins recently were selected to wrestle for Team Kansas at the Southern Plains Elementary Duals this February in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Phoebe Janzen, left, shows one of her photos from her photography class to Marion resident Robin Dicks, right, on Friday. Janzen participated in a photography class in Wichita, which helped her prepare for her upcoming book.



Eden Hiebert has led the Bluebirds from the point guard position this season. The junior also leads the team with 13.6 points per game through 13 games. In three games at the Berean Academy tournament, Hiebert scored 48 points as the Bluebirds took third place.