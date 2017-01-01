HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Eldon Wiens sits next to his jars of change that he will one day give to his 12 grandchildren. He has been saving loose change in the jars for over 20 years. Eldon Wiens sits next to his jars of change that he will one day give to his 12 grandchildren. He has been saving loose change in the jars for over 20 years.



A heavy-duty wrecker tugs at a Nebraska-based semi mired in mud early Tuesday morning just north of the US-56/US-77/K-150 roundabout east of Marion. Sheriff's sergeant Mike Ottensmeier said the driver became disoriented going through the roundabout and attempted a U-turn when he realized he was going the wrong way. A heavy-duty wrecker tugs at a Nebraska-based semi mired in mud early Tuesday morning just north of the US-56/US-77/K-150 roundabout east of Marion. Sheriff's sergeant Mike Ottensmeier said the driver became disoriented going through the roundabout and attempted a U-turn when he realized he was going the wrong way.



Victor Burns, 55, of Lincolnville shows off his Thunderbird. The original owner of "Tina," a 1964 Ford Thunderbird received a personalized nameplate affixed to its dashboard. It read, "This car was made especially for Tina Walton." Victor Burns, 55, of Lincolnville shows off his Thunderbird. The original owner of "Tina," a 1964 Ford Thunderbird received a personalized nameplate affixed to its dashboard. It read, "This car was made especially for Tina Walton."